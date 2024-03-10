Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,794 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.70. 926,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,954. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $271.73.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

