Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Read Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $88.07. 2,929,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.