Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $161,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $178.86. 793,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,116. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $180.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

