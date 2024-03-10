Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.75. 2,139,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,738. The company has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.