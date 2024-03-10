Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in PepsiCo by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 761,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,079,000 after buying an additional 106,996 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 662.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $163.05. 6,065,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,845,566. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.91 and a 200 day moving average of $168.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

