Diversified Trust Co Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.85. 6,195,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,775. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $315.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

