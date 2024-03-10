Diversified Trust Co Has $3.79 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

