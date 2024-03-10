Diversified Trust Co Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,119. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $175.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.18 and a 200 day moving average of $159.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

