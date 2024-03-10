Diversified Trust Co Acquires 2,508 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,928,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,409,670. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.38.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

