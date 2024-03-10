Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance
DHC opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $670.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.08.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.
