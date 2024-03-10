Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

DHC opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $670.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

