DIMO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $46.70 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One DIMO token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a market capitalization of $46.70 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIMO has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 207,360,272.10312176 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.56980228 USD and is up 14.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $2,313,576.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

