Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Schubert & Co’s 9th Largest Position

Schubert & Co decreased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.4% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,211. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

