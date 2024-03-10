Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after buying an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after buying an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,170,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,444. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.