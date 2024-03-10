DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.71.

NYSE:DKS opened at $181.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $190.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

