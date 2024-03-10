DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFILF opened at $2.01 on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

