DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DFILF opened at $2.01 on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
