Desjardins Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$20.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.75.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

TSE:ARE opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.22. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Aecon Group

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

