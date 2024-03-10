DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Get DaVita alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $135.17 on Wednesday. DaVita has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $136.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.71. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $116,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 421.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after purchasing an additional 885,195 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $89,504,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $53,076,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.