Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.80.

NYSE DAR opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,362,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,661,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,885,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

