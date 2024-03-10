Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $242.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

