Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 875 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital World Investors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,928,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

