Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,519 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,869,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 579,175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 424,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,565,000 after acquiring an additional 600,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE SMFG opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

