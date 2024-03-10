Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,972. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.08.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

