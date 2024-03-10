CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $350.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $281.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.50.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

