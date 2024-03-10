CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.50.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

