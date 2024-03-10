CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.50.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.05. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

