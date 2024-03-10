CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.50.

CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.97 and a 200-day moving average of $232.05. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

