CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $405.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.97 and a 200 day moving average of $232.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.