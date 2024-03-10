Critical Contrast: Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) versus Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF)

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) and Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Genting Malaysia Berhad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts 10.21% 114.32% 4.69% Genting Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Genting Malaysia Berhad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.72 billion 3.49 $176.00 million $2.95 19.41 Genting Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A $0.23 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Genting Malaysia Berhad. Genting Malaysia Berhad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

51.2% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Genting Malaysia Berhad shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Red Rock Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Genting Malaysia Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Red Rock Resorts pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genting Malaysia Berhad pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Genting Malaysia Berhad is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Red Rock Resorts and Genting Malaysia Berhad, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 3 7 0 2.70 Genting Malaysia Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $59.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.74%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than Genting Malaysia Berhad.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Genting Malaysia Berhad on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services. The Properties segment is involved in the development and sale of land and properties, as well as letting of apartment units; and property investment and management activities. It also engages in the operation of casinos; and provision of information technology and consultancy services. In addition, the company provides investment, marketing, private debt securities issuance, training, administrative, show agency, condotel, golf resort, cable car and related support, creative and art, project and construction management, offshore financing, karaoke, payment and collection agency, loyalty programme, garbage collection and disposal, sewerage, investment trading, reinsurance, and resort management services. Further, it offers electricity supply, water, liquefied petroleum gas, and other services at Genting Highlands; operates sportsbooks; owns and operates aircraft; owns sea vessels; researches and develops software; and operates a video lottery facility. The company was formerly known as Resorts World Bhd. Genting Malaysia Berhad was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

