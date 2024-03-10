Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT Lowered to $6.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRCT

Cricut Price Performance

CRCT opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. Cricut has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $11,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,386,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,108,449.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,760,233 shares of company stock valued at $35,128,901 in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cricut by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.