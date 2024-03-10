Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) PT Raised to $7.00 at Lake Street Capital

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday.

Crexendo Trading Down 6.8 %

CXDO opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

