Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,300,000 after buying an additional 1,901,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $133.07 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $597.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.