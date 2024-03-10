Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 112,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 965,177 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,802,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 984,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Boller bought 60,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy acquired 1,310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $655,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Boller acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $750,000. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.