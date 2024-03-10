Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $212,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $218.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $223.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

