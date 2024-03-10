Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $202,000 in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 538,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVO opened at $20.53 on Friday. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

