Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.40. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

