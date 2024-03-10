Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

