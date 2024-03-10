Creative Planning Sells 1,899 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $38,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VBR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.61. The company had a trading volume of 325,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.88. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $187.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

