Creative Planning Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,864 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $44,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,058,000. Exchange Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $46,776,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,227,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,950. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.