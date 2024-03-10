Creative Planning Purchases 220,348 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 220,348 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $33,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $39.51. 17,807,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,545,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,039. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

