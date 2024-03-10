Creative Planning Has $79.89 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,882 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Accenture were worth $79,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Accenture by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 36,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 224,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,058,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.17. 1,641,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,377. The company has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.