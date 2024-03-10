Creative Planning Buys 55,766 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,766 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Oracle were worth $65,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Oracle by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.42. 8,312,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,080. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.