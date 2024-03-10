Creative Planning Buys 298,717 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,717 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Comcast were worth $51,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

CMCSA traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,007,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,471,584. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

