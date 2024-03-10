Creative Planning Buys 25,252 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.17% of Dover worth $32,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Dover by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after purchasing an additional 226,646 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,685. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.54. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dover

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.