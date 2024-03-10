CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

CRA International has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CRA International to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $141.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average is $103.84. CRA International has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $143.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CRA International by 588.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

