Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $32.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

