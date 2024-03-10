CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 861,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,965 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up about 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $66,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.11. 2,090,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,620. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

