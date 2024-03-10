Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.43.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$5.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

