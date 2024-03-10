Contrasting Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Akumin and Invitae, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Akumin alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A Invitae 3 0 0 0 1.00

Invitae has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,817.16%. Given Invitae’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invitae is more favorable than Akumin.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Akumin has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitae has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akumin and Invitae’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($2.82) -0.13 Invitae $481.58 million 0.01 -$3.11 billion ($5.38) 0.00

Akumin has higher revenue and earnings than Invitae. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and Invitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42% Invitae -299.14% -6,100.71% -19.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Invitae shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Invitae shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akumin beats Invitae on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

(Get Free Report)

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Invitae

(Get Free Report)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services. It serves patients, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and other partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.