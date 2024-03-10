CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.43.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $85.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. CONMED has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

