Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Compugen Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compugen stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. Compugen has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $254.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 68.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 49.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

